A 13-year-old boy was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old in LaGrange, police say

Police say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in LaGrange.

The 13-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of Davaris Lindsey, which occurred on April 9 in the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street in LaGrange, according to police.

“On April 12, 2023, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Jayden Gunsby, 13 years of age. This warrant charges Gunsby as an adult due to the offense being a Murder charge,” according to a press release by police.

Police say they found Lindsey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Lindsey died two days later due to his injuries, according to the release.

Police say this is still an active investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Troup County 911, the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.