13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of stabbing mother to death in Tucson

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death in Tucson on Tuesday, Tucson police said.

Mary Ainuu, 60, was stabbed by her son on Jan. 11 around 9 p.m. in their home near Rita and Old Vail roads, Tucson police spokesperson Francisco Magos said in a release.

Ainuu walked over to her neighbor's house for help where they called the police for her.

Tucson Fire Medics arrived and gave Ainuu first aid. Eventually, she was moved to St. Joseph's Hospital where she died from the injuries several hours later.

The boy fled the scene and was later located on East Esmond Loop by Operations Division East and Tucson Police Department SWAT personnel.

He is being charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence and was transported to Pima County Juvenile Detention Center. The Arizona Republic is not yet naming the boy because it is undecided whether he will be tried as a child or an adult.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police: 13-year-old boy stabs and kills mom in their home