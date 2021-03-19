13-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Teens, Told to ‘Go Back to Your Country’ in Queens

Grace Kim
·1 min read

A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teenagers on a playground in Queens on Tuesday. Ongoing investigation: The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the incident that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in Bowne Park.

  • The boy was playing basketball when two or three other teenagers began to attack him.

  • They hit the boy in the head with basketballs while shouting racist remarks.

  • “Stupid f—ing Chinese, go back to your country,” the suspects are reported to have said, according to police.

  • WINS Radio station reported that the boy’s mother had taken him to the hospital for treatment.

  • The boy was listed as in stable condition, according to Sunnyside Post.

  • No arrests have been made, police said.

  • Anyone with information in regard to this incident should report to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The attack follows a string of anti-Asian incidents that have occurred throughout the country over the past year. Earlier this week, a 75-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco. That man has since been arrested. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via Google Maps

