13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister: Police

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of his 12-year-old sister inside a Montgomery County home.

Video Transcript

- It's 10:00. We begin with breaking news here tonight. A 13-year-old boy has now been charged with murder in the shooting death of his 12-year-old sister. The ordeal playing out inside their Upper Providence home early this morning.

- The Montgomery County prosecutors say that the home surveillance video shows the boy aim the gun at Jasiyah Vasquez. She died after being shot in the chest. Investigators say the mother of the children had just asked her son to go get the legally registered weapon from her car.

- That boy is being held without bail tonight at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. He's been charged with third degree murder. The mother, Daisy Vasquez has not yet been charged with anything.