13-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old in Norfolk

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting in Norfolk Sunday that seriously injured a 15-year-old boy.

The teenager is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Norfolk police announced Thursday. The charges are felony counts due to the injury involved, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, in the Diggs Town neighborhood, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunfire. A 15-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was in critical condition as of Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said.

The 13-year-old boy is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center, police said.

