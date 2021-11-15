A 13-year-old boy is currently in police custody at a juvenile facility after being charged in the homicide of a Holt teenager last month, Lansing police said Monday.

Noah Sisung, 18, was shot and killed Oct. 22. He was unresponsive when police found him behind the wheel of his pickup, crashed into a tree at South Pennsylvania Avenue and Kendon Drive.

The 13-year-old is charged with two felonies, open murder and carrying a concealed weapon. Both charges have been authorized by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, said Capt. Robert Backus in LPD's investigations division.

His pretrial court date has been scheduled for 8:35 a.m. Dec. 2 at before Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Lisa McCormick.

Police are still looking for information about a second suspect in the investigation as well. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective McGonegal at 517-483-4823, Detective Sgt. Thomas at 517-483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 with any information.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 13-year-old boy charged with two felonies in death of Holt teenager