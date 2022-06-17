13-year-old boy faces manslaughter charge in Dallas shooting death of another teen
A 13-year-old boy who said he thought a gun was empty when he pulled the trigger faces a delinquent conduct/manslaughter charge in the shooting death of another teen, Dallas police said Friday.
The 13-year-old was in custody Friday.
A 15-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he suffered a gunshot wound to his head, Dallas police said.
Police have not identified the victim or the 13-year-old suspect because he is a juvenile.
The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Drive in Dallas.
Initially, the 13-year-old boy who was found in the area told officers that the victim had shot himself.
But Dallas detectives later determined that the 13-year-old picked up a gun and believing it was empty, pulled the trigger and shot the victim.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Detective Brewster Billings by phone at 214-671-3083 or email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com, in reference to case number 107617-2022.