13-year-old boy found dead in woods in Lithonia, city officials say

A 13-year-old boy was found dead near a trail at a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, police said.

The City of Lithonia said the teen was found dead in the woods near Lithonia Park and Lithonia Middle School.

NewsChopper 2 was over a nearby neighborhood, where there was crime scene tape strung up behind a row of townhomes. There were multiple DeKalb County police vehicles on the street as well as a Medical Examiner’s van. It’s unclear if the teen lived in the neighborhood.

The child’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

A neighbor told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that she and her daughter were walking through a trail that cuts through to the middle school when they spotted the boy lying on the ground.

Virginia Montgomery said her daughter thought it was a blue bag, but when they got closer, they realized it was the boy’s body.

“He was laying there, holding a branch like this. Holding the bushes,” Montgomery said.

Neighbors told Fernandes that the boy was a student at Lithonia Middle School. Montgomery said her daughter knew the boy and that he had been missing for about a day.