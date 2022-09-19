13-year-old boy found dead in woods in Lithonia, city officials say
A 13-year-old boy was found dead near a trail at a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, police said.
The City of Lithonia said the teen was found dead in the woods near Lithonia Park and Lithonia Middle School.
NewsChopper 2 was over a nearby neighborhood, where there was crime scene tape strung up behind a row of townhomes. There were multiple DeKalb County police vehicles on the street as well as a Medical Examiner’s van. It’s unclear if the teen lived in the neighborhood.
The child’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.
A neighbor told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that she and her daughter were walking through a trail that cuts through to the middle school when they spotted the boy lying on the ground.
Virginia Montgomery said her daughter thought it was a blue bag, but when they got closer, they realized it was the boy’s body.
“He was laying there, holding a branch like this. Holding the bushes,” Montgomery said.
Neighbors told Fernandes that the boy was a student at Lithonia Middle School. Montgomery said her daughter knew the boy and that he had been missing for about a day.