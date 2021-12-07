13-year-old boy killed, 9-year-old girl wounded in Los Angeles shooting

A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 9-year-old girl and woman were wounded Monday in a shooting near a Los Angeles elementary school, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Mike Lopez told NBC News the teen and the woman were together when the two were approached by a group of men. At least one person in the group opened fire multiple times, wounding both the woman and child.

Officers were called to the scene near Wilmington Park Elementary School at around 4:45 p.m., with both victims taken to a hospital, according to police.

The boy died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, Lopez said. The woman's condition was unknown Tuesday morning.

The LAPD said a 9-year-old girl in the vicinity of the shooting was wounded. There was no immediate word on her condition.

A 13-year-old child died at the hospital after three people including a 9-year-old were wounded in a shooting in the Los Angeles suburb of Wilmington on Dec. 6, 2021. (NBC 4 Los Angeles)

Speaking with the Daily Breeze, Capt. Adrian Gonzalez, a South Bureau homicide detective with the LAPD, said the girl was on a playground participating in an afterschool program at the time of the shooting. That detail has not been confirmed by NBC News.

Gonzalez said she appeared to have been hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities have not released the identity of the boy killed or the woman and girl wounded.

They also have yet to release details on any suspects in the case. A motive in the deadly incident has not been established.

Responding to news of the deadly shooting, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said: "This is such a tragedy. Gun violence has destroyed too many lives in this country and tonight it has terrorized another community."

“I am praying for the family of this little boy and for the recovery of the little girl and young woman," Hahn said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday night.