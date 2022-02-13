13-year-old boy killed, second victim hospitalized in Fort Worth shooting, police say

A 13-year-old boy was killed, and another individual was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday in central Fort Worth, police said.

Shortly after midnight, Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of East Baltimore Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two shooting victims, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a police department spokesperson.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, he said.

One victim, identified as 13-year-old Kory Smith, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries, Perez said.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests, and the department’s homicide unit continues to investigate the incident.