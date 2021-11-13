13-year-old boy and man charged in two separate city carjackings, police say

A 13-year-old boy, and a 25-year-old man were both charged Friday in connection with two separate city carjackings , Chicago police said.

The boy was arrested and charged as a juvenile after he was identified as the person who look a vehicle by force from a 34-year-old man Friday in the 2600 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said.

Police said the they found the stolen vehicle with the boy inside. He was placed into custody, and later charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as a delinquent minor and vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

In a separate carjacking, a Northwest Side man was arrested near his home and later charged with a carjacking that happened hours before, police said.

Mycheal Williamson of the 4100 block of West Fullerton Avenue was charged with one count of felony attempt robbery with a firearm, and vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

He was arrested Friday in the same block where he lives after he was identified as the person who hours earlier took a vehicle by force from a 21-year-old man, and also tried to take his belongings in the 1100 block of North Menard Avenue, police said.

Williamson was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.