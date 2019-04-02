13-year-old boy sells Xbox to buy car for his single mother

A 13-year-old Nevada boy brought his single mother to tears after stepping up to help her during a self-described "low point" in her life.

Krystal Preston told KOLO-TV that she recently moved to a new neighborhood with her three children and three dogs in order to pursue a fresh start.

Preston's oldest son, 13-year-old William, witnessed his mother struggling to make ends meet with no means of transportation and eventually got the idea to surprise her with a car after watching a YouTube video.

William told the station he saved up the cash he earned from performing odd jobs and housework around his community until one day he spotted a woman selling a 1999 Chevrolet Metro on Facebook for a decent price.

The boy asked the woman if he could trade his Xbox to cover part of the cost and, after initial hesitation, she agreed to the deal.

Preston was in disbelief when her young son told her the good news until the seller showed up at her home to make the trade.

"I lost it, I bawled, I was just like, there's no way," the single mother told KOLO-TV. "And then she gave me the keys and the paperwork."

"At my low point, here comes my son," she continued. "Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it."

Despite a few "quirks" and a couple of small improvements needed, Preston says her new car is perfect and that she is in awe of her son's thoughtful deed.

"What 13-year-old buys their mom a car? I don't know any,” she said. "I can't even express it; there are no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."