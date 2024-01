A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Garfield Park while he was walking on a sidewalk, police said.

Around 9:55 p.m., the boy was on the 600 block of S Francisco Avenue when a white sedan approached him. He heard shots and ran, but his right shoulder was struck, according to police.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and is good condition, officials said. No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

