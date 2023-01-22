13-year-old boy shot, killed in parking lot of southwest Atlanta skating rink identified
According to police, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta skating rink.
Around 11:24 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot for Cascade Family Skating, located near 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in reference to a shooting.
Officers told Channel 2 Action News when they arrived they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiners Office as 13-year-old Deshon DuBose was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Information on a suspect has not been released at this time.
