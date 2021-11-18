13-year-old boy shot in neck while riding in car, Fort Worth police say

A 13-year-old was shot in the neck while riding inside a vehicle Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of East Berry Street.

Upon their arrival, police said they learned a 13-year-old boy was riding inside a car when he was shot in the neck.

“When officers arrived they were unable to determine who was in the car and all parties were uncooperative,” police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated when more details become available.