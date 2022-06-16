13-year-old boy told Dallas police another teen shot himself. Cops say it was homicide

A 15-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to his head Wednesday afternoon after another teenage boy shot him, Dallas police said Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Drive in Dallas.

A second boy who was found in the area told officers that the victim had shot himself.

But Dallas detectives later determined that the second boy, who is 13 years old, took a gun and believing it was empty, pulled the trigger and shot the victim.

Dallas police did not identify the victim.

Dallas homicide detectives continued to investigate the shooing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Detective Brewster Billings by phone at 214-671-3083 or email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com, in reference to case number 107617-2022.