13-year-old boy wounded Friday night in shooting in Grand Boulevard neighborhood

A 13-year-old boy was listed in fair condition after being shot Friday night on the South Side in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood, Chicago police saiid.

Shortly before 8:25 p.m., the boy was near the street in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he was struck to the leg by gunfire, police saiid.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.