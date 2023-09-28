13-year-old brutally attacked inside SoCal McDonald's, video shows
A suspect has been arrested for an unprovoked attack against a 13-year-old inside a Harbor City McDonald's restaurant, Los Angeles police say.
A suspect has been arrested for an unprovoked attack against a 13-year-old inside a Harbor City McDonald's restaurant, Los Angeles police say.
Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
French antitrust authorities conducted a surprise raid on a graphics card company this week — and reports say that company was NVIDIA.
In a blow to Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub, a New York judge on Thursday ruled to allow the implementation of the minimum pay rate of $18 per hour for New York City's food delivery workers. The delivery apps sued the city in July, when the city's 65,000 delivery workers would have begun seeing hourly payments, in an attempt to block the standard from being implemented. Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne today ruled against the companies, making way for the minimum pay rate that will reach $19.96 per hour in 2024 to account for inflation.
Lottery fever is once again in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on some overlooked lineup options for Week 4.
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
TikTokers swear by this trick whenever someone takes their photo from the side. The post What is mewing? The jawline-tightening move that celebrities supposedly use in photos appeared first on In The Know.
Fitbit's latest Charge 6 offers improved heart rate tracking and deeper Google integration.
Fortnite maker Epic Games is laying off about 830 employees. Epic also said it is divesting Bandcamp, an online music platform it acquired in mid-2022.
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
Four boxing experts — trainers Teddy Atlas, Freddie Roach and Stephen Edwards and matchmaker Sean Gibbons — spoke to Yahoo Sports in an attempt to put Canelo Alvarez's career into the proper perspective.
It's like a sundress, but for the fall. The post 7 casual fall maxi dresses under $100 that are effortlessly cool appeared first on In The Know.
"What did you do before you could look something up?" The post Woman born in 1997 wonders how anything got done before the internet and millennials, Gen X-ers are happily filling in the blanks appeared first on In The Know.
Honda is touting today that drivers of its EVs will soon have access to the most amount of charging locations in America. This is thanks to just-announced agreements with EVgo and Electrify America, two of the largest EV charging networks in the States. Honda previously signed on with the NACS charging standard, granting access to Tesla's massive Supercharger network.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie looks back on a 2023 season of change.
For those keeping count, that’s two Liga MX opponents that have lifted trophies in L.A. in the span of about four months.
Google will allow teens (13 to 17) to try its AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The company says positive feedback from young adults influenced the decision.
The Biden administration this week reinstated a stricter gainful employment rule, toughening one accountability metric and adding a new one.