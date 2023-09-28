13-year-old brutally attacked inside SoCal McDonald's, video shows

TechCrunch

In a blow to Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub, a New York judge on Thursday ruled to allow the implementation of the minimum pay rate of $18 per hour for New York City's food delivery workers. The delivery apps sued the city in July, when the city's 65,000 delivery workers would have begun seeing hourly payments, in an attempt to block the standard from being implemented. Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne today ruled against the companies, making way for the minimum pay rate that will reach $19.96 per hour in 2024 to account for inflation.