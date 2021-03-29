13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

A Tennessee woman was charged after a 13-year-old boy caused a fatal car crash while running from police.

Nashville police say Katrina Russell, 37, sold a Dodge Dart to the teen, who was driving the morning of a deadly wreck on March 5. She handed over the keys in exchange for $80, the boy told police.

The teen was invoved in a hit-and-run, drove through a red light, swerved to avoid another vehicle, lost control of the car and hit a Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts, according to police. Inside the Challenger was David Cheatham, 71, who had just made a purchase from the store.

Cheatham died at the scene, and the teen was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, among other offenses.

Initially, police weren’t sure who owned the car driven by the boy. It hadn’t been reported stolen, and officers were unable to contact the owner.

Investigators eventually tracked down Russell, who was living in a house that was being renovated. Russell did not have a home or legal address, according to police.

Officers investigated the home following “reports of people living there without permission.”

Russell answered the door to police and reportedly said she was helping paint the house with a friend.

She was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was jailed under a $6,000 bond, according to police.

Recommended Stories

  • 13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister: Police

    A mother has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her daughter by her son inside a Montgomery County, authorities said.

  • Richland County man killed after car crashes into tree is identified by SC coroner

    A 2005 Honda Accord ran off the road and crashed into a tree, killing the driver, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Motor racing: Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

    "After the second stop, a sandwich wrap paper got stuck inside the rear brake duct of Fernando’s car, which led to high temperatures and caused some damage to the brake system," said team executive director Marcin Budkowski. Alonso had qualified ninth for the race at Sakhir but retired on lap 32.

  • Terrell Owens escapes injury in scary auto accident

    Terrell Owens escaped injury in a nasty auto accident over the weekend.

  • Beautiful White Corvette Goes Up In Flames

    There goes $20K worth of modifications and hours he'll never get back!As car enthusiasts we have a special emotional connection to our beloved vehicles, we build these cars ourselves. Our materials usually include sleepless nights, thousands of tears, and far too much blood. Of course, it's also important not

  • Hellcat Driver Loses Control Showing Off For Crowd

    At least he didn’t plow into the crowd…

  • ﻿Someone Paid $5.5 Million for the Only Remaining Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake

    The only other example of this twin-supercharged Cobra was destroyed when it was driven into a lake, killing its owner.

  • Lawrence Jones: Seattle residents reach ‘breaking point’ as homeless encampments take over parks

    Fox News analyst Lawrence Jones traveled to Seattle to investigate the homeless crisis

  • Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

    A man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store, killing two of them, also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself, police said. Joshua Green, 27, was identified Sunday night as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a statement. Detectives said Green left the convenience store and set his apartment on fire, according to the statement.

  • Is SC punishing people as drug dealers who aren’t? New bill wants to ensure state doesn’t

    Kerrie Wilson was an ideal mother and granddaughter who had no criminal record, her grandmother said. But after a drug charge under questionable circumstances, a judge’s only options was to sentence her by a law meant to deal with drug traffickers.

  • USC vs. Oregon: Betting strategies, over-under for Sweet 16 showdown

    USC and Oregon enter Sunday's Sweet 16 showdown in the NCAA tournament with a tight point spread, but which team is the the better bet?

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victoriesIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Byron Allen buys full-page ad blasting GM CEO Mary Barra as racist

    Allen is among a group of seven Black media leaders who say they’ve been trying to meet with Barra for five years, to no avail. Mary Barra, General Motors’ chief executive officer, has been accused of racism by leaders of several Black-owned media companies, including Bryon Allen and Ice Cube. In a full-page ad in the Detroit Free Press, the heads of seven companies allege that Barra has refused to meet with them “consistently, over time and after multiple requests.”

  • 9 photos that show how 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' looks without visual effects

    HBO Max has a small peek behind-the-scenes showcasing how its four-hour "Snyder cut" came to life years after the original.

  • Flood damage in Nashville, cleanup begins

    AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler was in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 29, where she reported the floodwaters have begun to recede, but it will take some time to clean up after major flooding in the area.

  • Cougar Restomod Muscle Car Turned Wagon

    What do you think of this rendering?

  • Why Easter is called Easter, and other little-known facts about the holiday

    The date of Easter, when the resurrection of Jesus is said to have taken place, changes from year to year. The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. I am a religious studies scholar specializing in early Christianity, and my research shows that this dating of Easter goes back to the complicated origins of this holiday and how it has evolved over the centuries. Easter is quite similar to other major holidays like Christmas and Halloween, which have evolved over the last 200 years or so. In all of these holidays, Christian and non-Christian (pagan) elements have continued to blend together. Easter as a rite of spring Most major holidays have some connection to the changing of seasons. This is especially obvious in the case of Christmas. The New Testament gives no information about what time of year Jesus was born. Many scholars believe, however, that the main reason Jesus’ birth came to be celebrated on December 25 is because that was the date of the winter solstice according to the Roman calendar. Since the days following the winter solstice gradually become longer and less dark, it was ideal symbolism for the birth of “the light of the world” as stated in the New Testament’s Gospel of John. Similar was the case with Easter, which falls in close proximity to another key point in the solar year: the vernal equinox (around March 20), when there are equal periods of light and darkness. For those in northern latitudes, the coming of spring is often met with excitement, as it means an end to the cold days of winter. Spring also means the coming back to life of plants and trees that have been dormant for winter, as well as the birth of new life in the animal world. Given the symbolism of new life and rebirth, it was only natural to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus at this time of the year. The naming of the celebration as “Easter” seems to go back to the name of a pre-Christian goddess in England, Eostre, who was celebrated at beginning of spring. The only reference to this goddess comes from the writings of the Venerable Bede, a British monk who lived in the late seventh and early eighth century. As religious studies scholar Bruce Forbes summarizes: “Bede wrote that the month in which English Christians were celebrating the resurrection of Jesus had been called Eosturmonath in Old English, referring to a goddess named Eostre. And even though Christians had begun affirming the Christian meaning of the celebration, they continued to use the name of the goddess to designate the season.” Bede was so influential for later Christians that the name stuck, and hence Easter remains the name by which the English, Germans and Americans refer to the festival of Jesus’ resurrection. The connection with Jewish Passover It is important to point out that while the name “Easter” is used in the English-speaking world, many more cultures refer to it by terms best translated as “Passover” (for instance, “Pascha” in Greek) – a reference, indeed, to the Jewish festival of Passover. In the Hebrew Bible, Passover is a festival that commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt, as narrated in the Book of Exodus. It was and continues to be the most important Jewish seasonal festival, celebrated on the first full moon after the vernal equinox. At the time of Jesus, Passover had special significance, as the Jewish people were again under the dominance of foreign powers (namely, the Romans). Jewish pilgrims streamed into Jerusalem every year in the hope that God’s chosen people (as they believed themselves to be) would soon be liberated once more. On one Passover, Jesus traveled to Jerusalem with his disciples to celebrate the festival. He entered Jerusalem in a triumphal procession and created a disturbance in the Jerusalem Temple. It seems that both of these actions attracted the attention of the Romans, and that as a result Jesus was executed around the year A.D. 30. Some of Jesus’ followers, however, believed that they saw him alive after his death, experiences that gave birth to the Christian religion. As Jesus died during the Passover festival and his followers believed he was resurrected from the dead three days later, it was logical to commemorate these events in close proximity. Resurrection. Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P., CC BY-NC-ND Some early Christians chose to celebrate the resurrection of Christ on the same date as the Jewish Passover, which fell around day 14 of the month of Nisan, in March or April. These Christians were known as Quartodecimans (the name means “Fourteeners”). By choosing this date, they put the focus on when Jesus died and also emphasized continuity with the Judaism out of which Christianity emerged. Some others instead preferred to hold the festival on a Sunday, since that was when Jesus’ tomb was believed to have been found. In A.D. 325, the Emperor Constantine, who favored Christianity, convened a meeting of Christian leaders to resolve important disputes at the Council of Nicaea. The most fateful of its decisions was about the status of Christ, whom the council recognized as “fully human and fully divine.” This council also resolved that Easter should be fixed on a Sunday, not on day 14 of Nisan. As a result, Easter is now celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of the vernal equinox. The Easter bunny and Easter eggs In early America, the Easter festival was far more popular among Catholics than Protestants. For instance, the New England Puritans regarded both Easter and Christmas as too tainted by non-Christian influences to be appropriate to celebrate. Such festivals also tended to be opportunities for heavy drinking and merrymaking. The fortunes of both holidays changed in the 19th century, when they became occasions to be spent with one’s family. This was done partly out of a desire to make the celebration of these holidays less rowdy. Children on an egg hunt. Susan Bassett, CC BY-NC-ND But Easter and Christmas also became reshaped as domestic holidays because understandings of children were changing. Prior to the 17th century, children were rarely the center of attention. As historian Stephen Nissenbaum writes, “…children were lumped together with other members of the lower orders in general, especially servants and apprentices – who, not coincidentally, were generally young people themselves.” From the 17th century onward, there was an increasing recognition of childhood as as time of life that should be joyous, not simply as preparatory for adulthood. This “discovery of childhood” and the doting upon children had profound effects on how Easter was celebrated. It is at this point in the holiday’s development that Easter eggs and the Easter bunny become especially important. Decorated eggs had been part of the Easter festival at least since medieval times, given the obvious symbolism of new life. A vast amount of folklore surrounds Easter eggs, and in a number of Eastern European countries, the process of decorating them is extremely elaborate. Several Eastern European legends describe eggs turning red (a favorite color for Easter eggs) in connection with the events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection. Yet it was only in the 17th century that a German tradition of an “Easter hare” bringing eggs to good children came to be known. Hares and rabbits had a long association with spring seasonal rituals because of their amazing powers of fertility. When German immigrants settled in Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries, they brought this tradition with them. The wild hare also became supplanted by the more docile and domestic rabbit, in another indication of how the focus moved toward children. As Christians celebrate the festival this spring in commemoration of Jesus’ resurrection, the familiar sights of the Easter bunny and Easter eggs serve as a reminder of the holiday’s very ancient origins outside of the Christian tradition. This is an updated version of a piece published on March 21, 2018.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:How did we come to celebrate Christmas?The very strange history of the Easter BunnyWhy you should know about the New Thought movement Brent Landau does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • a Goal from Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers

    (Dallas Stars) with a Goal from Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers, 03/28/2021

  • Floodwater Inundates Park and Golf Course in Spring Hill, Tennessee

    Aerial footage shows a park inundated with floodwater in Spring Hill, a city south of Nashville, on Saturday, March 27, as heavy rain caused severe flooding in Tennessee.The National Weather Service said on Sunday that Nashville had seen its second-largest two-day rainfall in history.Bryan Watt captured this footage over Spring Hill’s Fischer Park and King’s Creek Golf Club on Saturday. Credit: Bryan Watt via Storyful

  • Floodwater Submerges Vehicles Following Heavy Rain in Nashville

    Floodwater partially submerged vehicles in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, March 28, after heavy rain inundated the area.The National Weather Service said on Sunday that Nashville had seen its second-largest two-day rainfall in history. The Metro Nashville Police Department said at least four people died after flooding swept the city.Philip Byard posted this footage on Sunday that shows vehicles trapped in floodwater in Nashville. Credit: Philip Byard via Storyful