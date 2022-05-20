A 13-year-old is charged with firing a gun at Palmetto High football game, police say

Using clues from eyewitnesses, Palmetto police said Friday they tracked down a teen who fired a gun at a Palmetto High’s spring game.

A 13-year-old boy from Bradenton was arrested at his home on Thursday after several witnesses identified him as the shooter, police say. Officers had a search warrant to enter the teen’s home and said they found a handgun he used to fire the shot. No one was injured at the game.

The teen is charged with possessing and discharging a firearm at a school function, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said.

Investigators said the boy is a part of a group involved in an ongoing feud with another group of teenagers, the reason behind a fight at the Palmetto High game.

After the fight broke up from the sound of the gunshot, officers found another gun on the ground and are still working to find out who dropped it.

Palmetto police are also investigating how the teens obtained the handguns and got into the game.