13-year-old charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of man in Charlotte

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting a 30-year-old man, police said Wednesday.

On Monday, officers arrested the teen in the Oct. 7 shooting of Maurice Moore, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department public information officer Michael Allinger Wednesday.

Police found Moore shot on the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue, near Remount Road, at about 9 p.m.

The boy attended Turning Point Academy, an alternative school for students who violated Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ code of conduct, officials confirmed.

According to North Carolina statutes, a juvenile 13 or older who is charged with a Class A felony, such as first-degree murder, must be transferred to adult criminal court without a transfer hearing.

On the same block in March 2022, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old Kyrin Parker were shot near Southside Homes. Parker, who attended Randolph Middle School, later died at the hospital, The Charlotte Observer Observer reported.