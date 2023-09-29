13-year-old charged with murder of 12-year-old

Sep. 29—Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced Friday afternoon the arrest of a 13-year-old boy in connection to the July 25 shooting death of 12-year-old Malachi Hagan Moses.

Following an extensive investigation, according to the press release, the Laurel County Major Crimes Task Force detained the 13-year-old Laurel County male juvenile on Thursday evening at approximately 5:19 p.m. The detention occurred in London after he was charged with murder regarding the death of Moses.

The July 25 shooting occurred approximately three miles south of London when a weapon discharged in the bedroom of a residence there, leaving the 12-year-old deceased a short time later at Saint Joseph London.

According to Sheriff Root and Chief Johnson, the 13-year-old has been transported and is detained in a juvenile detention facility. Court proceedings, which are not open to the public unless there is a ruling to try the accused as an adult, are underway.