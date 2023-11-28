13-year-old charged with murder in deadly October shooting

A 13-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police investigate homicide in south Charlotte following Saturday night shooting

The teen is accused of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Oct. 7 on Baltimore Avenue in south Charlotte.

Maurice Moore, 30, died at a hospital after being shot, police said.

The juvenile is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.







