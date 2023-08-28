13-year-old charged with murder after shooting that locked Ohio mall down, cops say

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested after a shooting that left one juvenile dead and an Ohio mall locked down, according to police.

According to a Columbus police report, officers were called to the Easton Town Center, Sunday, Aug. 27 around 6:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

“As you can imagine, very chaotic scene, multiple calls coming in describing groups of people all running in various directions,” Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said during a news conference streamed by WCMH.

Albert said within one minute of getting the call, a special duty officer was on scene and found the juvenile victim outside of the mall with a gunshot wound. First responders gave him CPR and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are a number of juveniles, people under 18, children, that were involved in this incident at Easton. I don’t know an exact number, but there were a lot of children at Easton,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Greg Bodker said at the news conference.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that one security guard said they had never seen so many teens and young adults at the mall.

Several people who had to be evacuated took to social media to voice their concerns and experience.

“My girls was at the movies when this happened! I’m glad they’re safe but my 6 year old was in a state of shock. They had to evacuate in the middle of the movie,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

“You hear it on the news but you never know when you’re right in the midst of it running with your children to avoid bullets. Thanking God for protection over my family,” one woman wrote of her experience.

“13 year olds should be looking for Xbox controllers and girls, not guns,” another Facebook user posted.

At least two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Two 13-year-olds were arrested some time after the shooting, police told WBNS. One is facing a murder charge, and another is charged with obstruction of justice, according to authorities.

Police have not detailed how the suspects were arrested, but did say during the news conference that several people were initially detained. They also reiterated how important it is to make sure kids are not getting their hands on guns.

“Parents, I need you to step up. Know where your kids are, who they’re with, and if they’re involved with any violent activities. Do they have firearms? Go through their backpacks, go through their rooms,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said during the news conference.

Although murder is one of the charges where a teenager can be tried as an adult in Ohio, the law doesn’t allow anyone under the age of 14 to have their case elevated to adult court, so the 13-year-old’s case will stay in juvenile court, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Police are not releasing the name or age of the victim at this time.

Update: Restaurant mass shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 others injured, Kentucky cops say

Mom in custody dispute kills young son, teen daughter and herself, Florida police say

Baby-shower shooting leaves 25-year-old man dead, three others injured, Ohio cops say