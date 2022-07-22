13-year-old charged with shooting 16-year-old in head in latest violence to rock Erie

In the latest act of gun violence involving juveniles in Erie, Erie police have charged a 13-year-old boy with shooting a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head during a gathering at a Wayne Street residence on Saturday.

Police revealed on Thursday that they charged the 13-year-old with aggravated assault in that shooting and placed him in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center.

Details on what led them to charge the boy were not available. The boy was detained on the aggravated assault charge on a juvenile allegation, according to police.

The 16-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital, police said on Thursday.

In another case, a 19-year-old man was wounded in the leg on Wednesday morning and an 18-year-old man is facing a felony gun charge related to that incident.

Authorities said the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Saturday morning was at a residence in the 2600 block of Wayne Street when the shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Other people were inside the residence at the time, investigators said, but detectives were trying to determine what happened and who was involved.

Latest shooting

Erie police responded to a series of reported shootings over the weekend, including the Wayne Street incident, that wounded two people and damaged several vehicles.

Detectives on Wednesday morning were searching areas in and around the 500 block of East 24th Street for surveillance video in their investigation into one of the incidents, a reported shoot-out on the block on Saturday evening, when they heard gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. and went to investigate, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Thursday.

The suspect in the shooting had already fled the area, but the detectives spotted individuals with handguns and ordered them to stop, but they ran into a house in the 500 block of East 24th Street, Lorah said. Investigators determined — after making contact with the individuals — that one of them, a 19-year-old man, had been shot in the leg, Lorah said.

Detectives later served a search warrant on the house and recovered a gun. Police questioned the individuals and charged one of them, 18-year-old Markell D. Jones, with having a 9 mm handgun and brandishing the weapon following the shooting.

Jones was arraigned Wednesday night on a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and on a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney set bond at $75,000 for Jones.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video as part of the ongoing investigation and are attempting to identify the suspected shooter, Lorah said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation, including anyone who may have surveillance video, is asked to call Detective Jason Russell at 814-870-1112 or Detective James Langdon at 814-870-1154.

Weekend shootings

Three other reported shootings in Erie from over the weekend are open investigations, with no one charged as of Thursday, investigators reported.

The shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street that detectives were investigating in the neighborhood on Wednesday morning was reported on Saturday at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said the shooting, which appeared to be an exchange of gunfire between unknown suspects, damaged a car. No one was reported injured.

Officers who responded to the neighborhood collected more than a dozen shell casings, police reported on Monday.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, city police were sent to the 600 block of East Fourth Street on a report of shots fired and found four vehicles damaged by gunfire. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.

A 33-year-old man reported being shot in the thigh shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he said he was confronted by an armed man and robbed of his backpack in the 900 block of German Street. Police recovered one shell casing in the area of the shooting.

At least six juveniles have been injured or killed by gunfire in Erie and a number of teenagers and young adults have been charged in shootings so far this year. The victims include a 16-year-old boy who was shot by another student, who was 14 at the time, inside Erie High School on April 5; and 7-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr., who was fatally shot while walking with a group of other children near his eastside home on April 14.

Erie police earlier this week charged two more people, 20-year-old Yussuf M. Hassan and 17-year-old Abbas K. Al-Harbi, in connection with Antonio's death. Abdulla O. Ismael, 17, and Yassin A. Ibrahim, 20, were previously charged in the homicide.

