Dec. 2—ELKHART — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after an 11-year-old reported he was stabbed in the arm.

An officer responded at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday to 131 N. 5th St. in reference to a stabbing with injuries, the Elkhart Police Department said. It was later discovered the scene of the crime was in front of 127 N. 6th St.