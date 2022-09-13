13-year-old charged with taking loaded gun to school on bus

Security officers at Batchelor Middle School found a loaded 9mm handgun inside at 13-year-old student's backpack when he arrived at school Tuesday morning. Police say the boy had shown the weapon to kids on the bus on the way to school.

A student riding the bus notified a parent, who called police at 8:03 a.m. A school resource officer confiscated the gun from the student after the bus arrived, according to a report from Capt. Randy Jacobs at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The boy faces a charge of possession of a firearm on school property, which is a felony if committed by an adult.

"The MCSO was dispatched to 900 W. Gordon Pike in reference to a student bringing a loaded firearm to school," Jacobs's report said. "The gun was confiscated prior to our arrival by SRO's on scene. Deputies responded to the school and took possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm firearm."

He said the 13-year-old removed the gun from his backpack and showed it to other kids on the bus. A judge ordered the teen be transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center to be held pending a court hearing.

Principal Eric Gilpin sent a message to Batchelor students' families Tuesday morning alerting them to the incident. It said extra safety precautions were in place and school was in session as usual.

"This morning, our school received a tip that a student riding a school bus was in possession of a firearm," he wrote. "School administration and school resource officers quickly detained the student who was riding Bus Route #155 and found the student to be in possession of a firearm. The student was detained before they entered the school building."

He said the student faces a one-year expulsion under Indiana law.

"The school commends a student who saw something and said something," Gilpin's message said.

The school district has a Safe School Hotline where people can report safety concerns. It can be accessed at www.mccsc.edu or by calling 812-330-2494.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at 8`12-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 13-year-old charged with taking loaded gun to Batchelor Middle School