13-year-old Clarke County student shot in neighborhood before school hours, officials say

Authorities are investigating a neighborhood shooting that left a 13-year-old student injured.

Clarke County School District officials told Channel 2 Action News that one of their students was shot in a local neighborhood sometime Monday morning before school.

Athens-Clarke Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened in the area of Chalfont Drive. Police said the 13-year-old’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The district did not identify which school the student attends.

“Counselors are on hand to speak with students who may have witnessed this event,” district officials said. “Please keep our students in your thoughts.”

