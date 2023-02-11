13-year-old confessed to shooting, police say

Feb. 10—Santa Fe police arrested 13-year-old Christopher Martin Thursday after, police said, the boy confessed to shooting a man Feb. 4 at the Santa Fe Apartments on Camino Alire.

Martin is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to a news release Friday. He was booked into the San Juan County jail and is being held at the facility without bond pending a court hearing.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz did not immediately respond to requests for additional information Friday afternoon. However, he said Tuesday police believe the 34-year-old victim will survive "based on what doctors have told us" and was in critical condition then.

Police did not disclose the victim's name in their release Friday, and did not indicate any possible motives for the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the Santa Fe Apartments at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the news release. The victim was found with "at least one gunshot wound" in the complex's parking lot and was transported to an area hospital.

The release states Martin confessed to the shooting "in the presence of a guardian."