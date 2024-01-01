13-year-old critically missing in Salisbury since Christmas Day

The Salisbury Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old who is considered critically missing due to his age.

Here's what we know now.

Jimmy Moncher was last seen at the Days Inn on Christmas Day at 6 p.m.

Jimmy Moncher

Moncher is described as a 13-year-old Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall , 180 pounds. with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black/blue jacket and black Adidas pants.

The Investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in reference to this Incident should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 833-SBY-CITY. Anonymous information may be forwarded to the Department through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury Police seek help finding critically missing 13-year-old