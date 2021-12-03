13-year-old in custody after threat on Holt Junior High School

HOLT — An increased police presence was on site at Holt Junior High School Friday after a threat of violence was made on social media.

A threat made on Snapchat to "shoot up" Holt Junior High was reported overnight Thursday, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and an email to families from Superintendent David Hornak. The threat was reported to the sheriff’s office and an increased police presence was assigned at Holt Junior High School Friday.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old Holt Junior High student who was not at school Friday. Detectives said the student confessed to making the threat, which was first reported to law enforcement around 11 p.m. Thursday.

After an interview, deputies lodged the student at the Ingham County Youth Center.

Police investigated a separate “nondescript threat” in a Holt High School bathroom on Thursday. Three police K-9 units searched and cleared the high school Friday morning, according to another email from Hornak.

The investigation determined no credible threat to the school and students, but it delayed dismissal and the afternoon bus schedule.

"Please remind your student(s) that threats like these are not viewed as a joke and these acts will be addressed by the school district, law enforcement, and the prosecutor’s office," Hornak wrote in the email to families. "These types of threats could also lead to criminal charges. I urge you to talk to your children about the appropriate use of social media and the lasting consequences of making threats against our schools. All threats will continue to be taken seriously and may be prosecuted under Michigan law."

Added the sheriff's office in a press release: "The Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the seriousness of making threats of violence. In addition we always ask that if you see something please say something."

Additional threats and concerning statements prompted Webberville Community Schools to close Friday.

Webberville administrators and law enforcement first investigated concerns raised Thursday by students and parents, but found no "imminent or specific" threats to the district, according to a letter Superintendent Andy Smith sent to families Thursday. But later Thursday night, officials learned of additional reports of concerning "conversations and/or statements" in the district and closed schools Friday.

More than half of the schools in Oakland County closed Thursday due to copycat threats after a school shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead and seven injured.

Anyone with additional information on the Holt Public Schools threats is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

