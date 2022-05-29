13-year-old Dallas teen identified as victim in deadly Fort Worth shooting

A 13-year-old has been identified as the victim of a deadly Saturday shooting in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive around 11:30 a.m, according to a previous Star-Telegram article.

They said a teenager was killed after being shot in the upper torso.

The victim was identified as Zaylyn Davis of Dallas, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A police spokesman said they have the person responsible for the shooting in custody and are interviewing him or her, as well as witnesses.