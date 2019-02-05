13-year-old died from suicide, despite his mother's pleas to school officials

LANSING – In the months before Michael Martin died, he rarely went to school unless his mother was home to make sure he got there.

Most weekday mornings, Joanna Wohlfert reports to her job in Ionia by 6 a.m. She and Michael’s stepfather, Joe Wohlfert, routinely left the house before Martin, 13, needed to get on a bus to Everett High School, where he was in eighth grade.

Until last fall, Michael could be counted on to get to the bus stop near his Lansing home every day, his mother said. Michael had been a good student who loved school and didn't skip class.

The bullying, Wohlfert said, began in the fall on the bus and at school.

In December, Michael stopped attending classes unless she was at home to make sure he went, Wohlfert said.

On Jan. 25, Michael died at Sparrow Hospital, two days after attempting suicide in his home.

Wohlfert said she repeatedly asked for help from the Lansing School District and Dean Transportation, a private company that operates bus services for the district.

The district and Dean Transportation staff failed Michael, Wohlfert said, and the inaction of school staff contributed to his death.

“I know that some schools are overwhelmed with kids, but if you have a parent that’s reaching out to you, and trying to get help for their child, why wouldn’t you reach back?” she said. “Why wouldn’t you do something? He was going through a dark time and nobody cared. Nobody paid attention to him.”

Lansing School District spokesman Bob Kolt said Friday that school staff responded appropriately to Wohlfert’s reports of bullying. He said he would not comment further because the district is investigating Michael’s death.

Lansing police said Monday they are investigating bullying related to Michael's death.

Mother's pleas for help not enough

Michael walked into Everett, head down and shoulders slumped, with a hood covering his face one day in early January.

That's the image Wohlfert says she hasn't been able to stop thinking about since his suicide. She had just dropped him off in front of the school that day.

Michael looked defeated as he got out of her car that day, Wohlfert said. A sadness hung over him.

“As he was walking up he flipped his hood up, put his head down and just walked in. I’ve never seen my son walk into school like that.”

It broke her heart.

Wohlfert said that's what she told Assistant Principal Priscilla Ellis later that day when they spoke in person for the first time about Michael’s chronic absences and struggles with bullying.

After dropping Michael off at school that day, she walked in the school office and asked to see Ellis.

Ellis is assistant principal at what is officially called Everett New Tech High School, a magnet program within Everett High School that uses technology to facilitate project-based learning for students.

“She said, ‘Well, it’s not that I forgot about him…let me see what I can do,’” Wohlfert said about the conversation with Ellis. “Then I never heard anything from her.”

Wohlfert was reaching out to school staff as early as November to ask for help with Michael's declining grades and absences, emails she provided the State Journal show.

The district’s policies require that excessive absences, even when verified by a parent or guardian, “will be investigated by school district personnel," according to the district’s student handbook.

Wohlfert said Michael’s absences were not.

The only notification she received from the school district were automated phone calls in the evening outlining class periods he’d missed that day.

