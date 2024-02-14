13-year-old dies after being shot in head while standing on front porch, officials say

A 13-year-old girl who was shot while standing outside an Illinois home earlier this month has died, officials said.

Ra’Niya Steward was shot in the head Feb. 3 while standing on the front porch of an Alton residence, according to a news release from the Alton Police Department.

She was brought to a St. Louis-area hospital, where she died Feb. 13, officials said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of this vibrant young girl,” Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said in statement from the state’s attorney’s office.

Officials do not believe Steward was targeted, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

“The victim in this case was truly an innocent victim of senseless violence,” Haine said.

Five Alton men have been charged in connection to the shooting, according to officials.

Raysean Colvin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Alvin Perry III, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Keith Sanders, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency or criminal delinquency of a minor.

Vito Crowder, 16, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Dakota Perry, 16, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Charges for Colvin, Perry and Sanders were amended Feb. 14, according to Haine.

“Perry and Crowder were charged with first-degree murder, resulting in their automatic certification to be tried in adult court,” Haine said.

The two were not apprehended as of Feb. 14, according to officials.

The case remains under investigation, according to the attorney’s office.

