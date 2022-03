The Hill

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed that a U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine.CNN reported that the citizen was identified as James Whitney Hill, 67, who was born in Minnesota. The outlet cited Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Minister.Blinken said during a briefing that he had no further details about the incident yet.The Pentagon would not confirm the death, while the State Department told The Hill no...