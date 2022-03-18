13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash, 9 killed
A 13-year-old was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed Thursday.
A memorial was set up for the golfers and coach who died in a crash involving a 13-year-old driving a truck that killed nine people in West Texas.
A 22-year college golf player from Colorado is among the nine people killed in a head-on collision on a darkened West Texas highway. (March 17)
One of nine people killed in a Texas head-on crash was Tyler James, who had just landed what friends said was a dream job leading the golf teams at the University of the Southwest in New Mexico. (March 17)
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a man traveling in the truck also died. The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.
According to authorities, on Tuesday night a pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a van carrying the University of Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams.
Six golfers and a coach from a New Mexico university team were killed Tuesday when a pickup swerved into their lane and hit the van they were traveling in.
Officials: 13-year-old was driving truck that crashed into van, leaving 9 people dead
