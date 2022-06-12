13-year-old drowns in Ga. lake, second woman in critical condition

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning after one woman was found unresponsive and a teen was pulled from a lake Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said they were called out to West Point Lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road on June 11 at 1:57 p.m. regarding two possible drowning victims.

When they got to the scene, they found the first victim, a 40-year-old woman, not breathing.

Police did not specify whether she was on a boat, on the ground or in the water. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Department of Natural Resources and Troup County deputies started searching for the second victim who was said to be a 13-year-old girl, but they could not find her.

Later that day, a dive team with the Columbus Fire and Rescue was called out to the scene. They recovered the 13-year-old girl’s body from the lake around 7:30 p.m., according to investigators.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Investigators have not released any details on how the drownings happened.

Troup County is still investigating.

