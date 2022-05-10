13-year-old drowns while swimming in creek near Old Highway 15, D’Iberville police say

A 13-year-old D’Iberville Middle S/chool student drowned in a waterway next to Old Highway 15 and Dobson Road, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said in a press release.

Witnesses, described as juveniles, said they were swimming with the boy in Tuxachanie Creek when they lost sight of him, the press release said.

Nearby residents conducted a search but were unable to locate the teen.

According to the press release, the boy was later found in the creek by D’Iberville Police and Fire personnel.

The boy was transported to Merit Health Biloxi where he was later pronounced dead.

The case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.