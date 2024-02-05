13-year-old fatally shoots bus passenger because his leg was blocking aisle, cops say

A 60-year-old man was shot to death by a 13-year-old because his leg was blocking a bus aisle, Colorado police said.

The two were riding on a bus at about 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 27, the Denver Police Department said in a Feb. 3 Facebook post.

Police said there was a “verbal exchange” between the two over the man’s leg blocking the aisle.

Then the teen shot the man, police said.

The injured bus passenger was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second person was also injured during the incident, police said, but they weren’t taken to a hospital.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested Feb. 1, five days after the shooting. Now he faces a first-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing. Police didn’t release his name or photo because he’s a minor.

