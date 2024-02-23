13-year-old Florida boy caught driving on highway with loaded gun, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was caught driving on a Florida highway with a loaded gun on Thursday morning, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they witnessed the teen driving erratically down Highway 98 near County Highway 393 North in Santa Rosa Beach around 2 a.m. Thursday. They said the driver took off and struck a large barrel near a construction zone.

A deputy eventually got the SUV to stop and found a 13-year-old behind the wheel.

Deputies searched the SUV and found a fully loaded 38 special revolver, a vape and a marijuana pipe.

Walton County deputies said their jail booking system was down when they stopped the teen but they issued him a criminal citation for driving without a license. Deputies also said they applied for a warrant for the boy on charges of a minor in possession of a firearm.

The teen was placed in distance learning pending possible arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

