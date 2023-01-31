13-year-old Georgia girl dies after police say she was shot by her own brother

A 13-year-old Georgia girl has died after her own brother was charged in the shooting in Jefferson County earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A’Rhianna Moye was shot while she was inside her grandparent’s home in Louisville, Georgia, on Jan. 12, according to our ABC News affiliate, WJBF.

TRENDING STORIES:

First responders found Moye unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Her 17-year-old brother, Anthony Mincey, was charged with second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Moye was hospitalized for more than two weeks until her death. School officials in Jefferson County said Moye lead the cheerleading team and won second place in the Miss Seventh Grade competition.

Classmates wore pink to honor her with a vigil earlier this month.

It’s unclear if charges against Mincey will be upgraded. The sheriff’s office did not give details on what led to the shooting.