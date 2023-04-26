13-year-old girl accused of stabbing Gastonia firefighter

A 13-year-old girl pulled out a knife and attacked a firefighter in Gastonia late Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Channel 9 got a tip that a firefighter was assaulted, and police confirmed the incident Wednesday morning.

GPD said around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a Gastonia Fire Department crew was at Pikes Peak Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of Crowders Mountain State Park, when it happened. The crew reported to police that one of their firefighters was “assaulted by a juvenile armed with a knife.” The girl also allegedly attempted to fight another firefighter.

ALSO READ: 3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say

When police got to the street, they found firefighters restraining the teen. Officers tried to get her into custody and she attacked them too, according to the police department.

According to GPD, the girl was charged with aggravated assault and assault, and she was being held in a juvenile detention facility in Concord. She wasn’t identified, due to her age.

The police department didn’t have information about the firefighter’s injuries or current condition.

(WATCH: Fire at Gastonia strip mall started by ‘improvised incendiary device,’ police say)