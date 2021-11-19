13-year-old girl believed to be in ‘grave’ danger, Texas cops say. Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert has been issued in the abduction of 13-year-old Bella Martinez, authorities say, as she’s believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The San Antonio Police Department has named 17-year-old Aryel Moreno a suspect in connection with her disappearance. Police have not said if there is a known connection between the two teenagers.

Martinez has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 18, according to the Amber Alert.

She is described by police as a white female, 5’04” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt with an ice cube on it, black ripped jeans and black Crocs shoes with charms.

Moreno was last heard from in San Antonio, officials say. He is driving a gold Chevy Impala with a dent on the right passenger door.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

