13-year-old girl charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of teen, police say

FOX13 has learned new details about the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

The shooting happened Nov. 21 around 8 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Curtis Street, in Parkway Village.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound.

MORE: 16-year-old girl dies after being shot in Parkway Village, MPD says

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said an investigation revealed the victim was inside the home with friends when the shooting happened.

One of the friends, a 13-year-old girl, was among other kids passing around a gun, MPD said.

The gun went off, hitting the victim.

The 13-year-old is now charged with Reckless Homicide.

MPD said 30 children have died violently so far this year; 22 of those were murders, six were negligent homicides, and two were justifiable homicides.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The investigation revealed that the victim was inside the residence w/ friends when the shooting occurred. One of the friends, a female,13, was among other juveniles while passing around a gun. The gun fired & hit the victim. The female,13, has been charged w/ Reckless Homicide. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2022

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: