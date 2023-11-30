13-year-old girl dies in camper ‘consumed by fire’ as others escape, Florida cops say

A 13-year-old girl died in a raging camper fire as others escaped the early-morning blaze, Florida officials said.

The teenager was in the camper when it became “consumed by fire” Wednesday, Nov. 29, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbor Carrie Keith told WTLV she was in the kitchen when she caught a glimpse of flames across her fence.

“We tried calling 911, but we don’t have service out here,” Keith told the TV station, adding that she heard sirens within minutes.

“Tragically, a 13-year-old female died in the fire,” deputies wrote on Facebook. “There were other occupants in the camper that were able to escape without injury.”

The sheriff’s office in its Facebook post didn’t identify the teen who died. Lana Hunter, the girl’s great-grandmother, told WJXT the family’s loss was “unbearable.”

“She was a loving little girl, 13 years old,” Hunter told the TV station. “Going to school, trying to do the best she could, and most of all, she loved the Lord.”

Deputies believe a space heater may have started the blaze, which was reported in Glen St. Mary, roughly 30 miles west of Jacksonville. Temperatures were in the 30s the morning of the fire, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Nov. 29, an investigation into the fire was ongoing. The sheriff’s office shared few other details but said Baker County firefighters and the State Fire Marshal’s office helped with the response.

“Sheriff Scotty Rhoden extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and asks that our community join us in praying for them,” deputies wrote.

