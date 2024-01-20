13-year-old girl found in Long Beach was abducted from Texas

A 13-year-old girl who was rescued in Long Beach had been abducted in Texas by a man who pled guilty Friday to kidnapping and sexually assaulting her.

The suspect was identified as Steven Robert Sablan, 62, of Cleburne, Texas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The victim was only identified as a 13-year-old girl.

On July 6, 2023, Sablan abducted the victim from San Antonio, Texas, and transported her in his gray Nissan Sentra to Long Beach, California.

During the multi-state journey, Sablan threatened and controlled the girl with a gun while sexually assaulted her multiple times, authorities said.

After arriving in Long Beach, on July 9, 2023, a passerby noticed the girl sitting inside the suspect’s car holding up a “Help Me!” sign in the window.

The passerby called the police immediately and Sablan was arrested at the scene.

From left: The victim's "Help Me!" sign that led to her rescue; the handgun used by the suspect during the victim's abduction in July 2023. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

SoCal officer unknowingly walks into 7-Eleven during armed robbery

Authorities said Sablan had no legal custody or familial relationship with the victim.

He has remained in federal custody since July 2023 and officials announced Friday that he pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 25 where Sablan faces anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

Authorities from the FBI and the Long Beach Police Department investigated this case and assistance was provided by the Cleburne Police Department in Texas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.