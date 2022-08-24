13-year-old girl is fourth person arrested after death of NYC cab driver

A 13-year-old girl is the latest person to be arrested in the fatal beating of a New York City cab driver. The teenager, who was not identified due to her age, was charged with gang assault and theft of services, according to police.

On Aug. 13, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was driving a yellow taxi mini van with five passengers. When the passengers tried to rob him, Gyimah let them out of the car and chased them in a Queens neighborhood. One or more of the passengers hit him, causing him to fall, hit his head and lose consciousness, police said.

Authorities responded and found him in the roadway with "trauma to the back of his head." Gyimah was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The 13-year-old's Wednesday arrest was the fourth in the case. Last week, a 15-year old girl was arrested, police said. Prior to that, Austin Amos and Nikolas Porter, both 20, were also arrested.All three were charged with gang assault and theft of services. Amos faces an additional manslaughter charge and assault charge, according to police.

Police are still searching for an additional suspect, who they believe to be a teenage girl, CBS New York reported.

Gyimah's widow, Abigail Barwuah, spoke about her loss during a press conference the day after her husband's death.

"I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," she said, according to CBS New York.

He leaves behind four children between the ages of 3 and 8, CBS New York reported.

"He was a good, good man," Barwuah said. "He was my backbone. I'm lost right now. My children's hero."

