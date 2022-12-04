UPDATE: 13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.

Since the initial report, News Center 7 attained the 911 call from county dispatch.

A 13-year-old child made the emergency call, claiming “I just got shot in my head.”

She was with her mother and brother during the call, the victim told dispatch.

“Can you please hurry? My baby’s head is bleeding and I don’t know what to do,” the mother requested after taking the phone from her daughter.

Dispatch later instructed the mother to grab a clean cloth and apply pressure on the wound to prevent the victim from bleeding out.

During the process, the victim did not lose consciousness, but felt lightheaded, according to the mother.

The mother recounted six or seven gunshots were fired into her home, but did not know who shot the bullets. When asked by dispatch, she was in the living room during the gunfire and could not see if anyone was driving by the house.

Dayton Police are investigating the incident.



