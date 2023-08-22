13-year-old girl killed by gunfire in North Lauderdale, deputies say

Gunshots erupted in a North Lauderdale neighborhood Monday evening, and less than an hour later a teenaged girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7400 block of Southwest 12th Court shortly before 11 p.m. and found the 13-year-old girl shot. First responders airlifted her to a local hospital, where she was declared dead about 11:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office did not released further information Tuesday. The girl’s name is withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows crime victims to shield their identifying information from the public.

So far in 2023, not including Monday’s shooting, at least nine teenagers have been killed in shootings in the three South Florida counties while at least another 39 have been injured, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive that documents gun violence and gun crime across the country.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the girl’s murder to call Det. John McGlynn at 954-321-4208, submit a tip through the SaferWatch App or anonymously contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by dialing **8477 from any cellphone.