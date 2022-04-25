13-year-old girl killed in shooting Sunday at 5th and Rogers, two others injured

A 13-year-old was killed during a shooting Sunday on Milwaukee's south side that also injured two other young people.

Milwaukee police said in a statement Monday the shooting occurred on Sunday around 9:40 p.m., in the 1900 block of South Fifth Street, near Rogers Street.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately known.

A 10-year-old Milwaukee girl also suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She was listed in serious but stable condition, and is expected to survive, police said in the statement.

A third victim, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee, also sufferednon-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and also is expected to survive.

Police said details leading up to the shooting remained under investigation Monday, and that an unknown suspect was being sought.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips app.

